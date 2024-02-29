Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.60

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 184889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,809,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

