The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 499.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256,113 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of The GEO Group worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

