The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) CEO Philippe Krakowsky Sells 150,403 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

