The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,934 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

