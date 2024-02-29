The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.92. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

