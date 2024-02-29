The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $76,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

