Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

