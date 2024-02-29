Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Thoughtworks traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 921115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

