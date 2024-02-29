TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jorge Valladares Sells 2,427 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,077.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

