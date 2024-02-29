TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $82,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

