Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of TRIB opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
