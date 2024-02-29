Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

