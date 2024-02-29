Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.46% of Trinity Industries worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after acquiring an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

