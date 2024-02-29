Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

