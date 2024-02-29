Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:TYL opened at $438.71 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.60 and its 200-day moving average is $405.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYL
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tyler Technologies
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.