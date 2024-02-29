UBS Group Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,425.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,001.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,017.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,696.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,613.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.