UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

