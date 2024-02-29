UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,806 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in UGI by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

