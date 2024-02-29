Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 392.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

RARE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

