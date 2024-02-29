UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $22,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 41.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $167.66 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UniFirst

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.