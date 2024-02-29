United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 176.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of United Natural Foods worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.65 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

