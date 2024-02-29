Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.