V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 395.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

