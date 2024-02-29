Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.29

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 31426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,810,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 363,281 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Valvoline by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,428,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

