Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.75

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $169.10, with a volume of 41665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

