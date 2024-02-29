Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VPL stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

