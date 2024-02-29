Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,182,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,572,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VONG opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

