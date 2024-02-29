Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

