Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $192.06

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.06 and last traded at $190.95, with a volume of 2974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $889.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

