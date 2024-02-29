Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $192.06

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.06 and last traded at $190.95, with a volume of 2974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.46.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $889.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.