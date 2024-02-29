Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.51

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.51 and last traded at $217.88, with a volume of 49969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

