Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,609,000 after acquiring an additional 444,122 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

