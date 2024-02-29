Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2175119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

