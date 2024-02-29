Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Holdings Reduced by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of DSP opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

