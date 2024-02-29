VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.