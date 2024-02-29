Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $17,404,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,356.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

