Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Visteon worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Shares of VC opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

