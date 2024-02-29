VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.68%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $677,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

