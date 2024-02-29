VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.86

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 1261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
