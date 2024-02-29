VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE VTEX opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

