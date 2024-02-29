Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $80,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,521,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $452,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $108.27.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

