Wedbush Trims Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price to $34.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after buying an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

