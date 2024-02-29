Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently:

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

