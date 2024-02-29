Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.69

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 1248284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

