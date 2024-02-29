Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN):
- 2/22/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 2/21/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 2/20/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
