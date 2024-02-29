Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN):

2/22/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

2/21/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/20/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

