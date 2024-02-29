Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 4,854 Shares of Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

