Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Scotiabank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPM. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

