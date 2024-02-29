Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.