Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $158.44 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Wolters Kluwer
