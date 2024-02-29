Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $158.44 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

