Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $76,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

