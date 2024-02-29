WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in February

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

