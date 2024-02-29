WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in February

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $14.93.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
