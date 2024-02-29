Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 1,035.0% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.