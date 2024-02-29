Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 1,035.0% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.
About Wynn Macau
